Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SCBFY opened at $11.17 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

