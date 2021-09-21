Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $183.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.19 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.34.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWK. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

