Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 846,544 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Stantec worth $438,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STN. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 148,275 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,987,000 after buying an additional 81,767 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth $1,781,000. Institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

NYSE:STN opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.89. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $52.36.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

Stantec Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

