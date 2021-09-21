Starbase Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Starbase has a total market cap of $680,224.86 and $178,744.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nano Dogecoin (INDC) traded up 1,221,667,667,377.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00045443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00054878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00131351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012048 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

