State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 64,228 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 64,228 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,923,000 after acquiring an additional 174,709 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,903,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,721,000 after acquiring an additional 28,078 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,181,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,574,000 after acquiring an additional 99,514 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. TheStreet downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.26.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,767. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $96.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.80. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $76.78 and a one year high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.