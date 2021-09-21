State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.06 Million Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,297,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,594,000 after buying an additional 799,220 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,526 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,701,000 after purchasing an additional 477,245 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,975,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,224,000 after purchasing an additional 320,758 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

