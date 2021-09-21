State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 18,134 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of The Chemours worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,789,000 after acquiring an additional 553,040 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 0.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,812,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,206,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,802,000 after acquiring an additional 174,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,670,000 after acquiring an additional 107,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 14.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,956,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,601,000 after acquiring an additional 245,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,057,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $188,634.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours stock opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.14.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

CC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Chemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

