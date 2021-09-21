State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Leggett & Platt worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

