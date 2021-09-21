State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Thor Industries worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 35.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $106.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.10. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

