State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,240 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Olin were worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,313,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 34,490 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Olin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Olin by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLN opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.31. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $52.01.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is -59.26%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.