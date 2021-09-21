Stephanie K. Kushner Sells 7,500 Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $21,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephanie K. Kushner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Stephanie K. Kushner sold 7,500 shares of Broadwind stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $23,475.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.94. 234,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,393. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.29. Broadwind, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.25). Broadwind had a net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadwind by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

