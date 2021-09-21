SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Andrew Beach Acquires 3,444 Shares

SThree plc (LON:STEM) insider Andrew Beach purchased 3,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 581 ($7.59) per share, with a total value of £20,009.64 ($26,142.72).

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Andrew Beach acquired 4,374 shares of SThree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,857.96 ($25,944.55).

Shares of SThree stock opened at GBX 577 ($7.54) on Tuesday. SThree plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 228.50 ($2.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 590 ($7.71). The firm has a market cap of £770.36 million and a P/E ratio of 28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 516.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 448.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. SThree’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on SThree from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SThree from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of SThree in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

