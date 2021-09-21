Strong (STRONG) Trading 2% Higher This Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Strong coin can now be purchased for $509.40 or 0.01184071 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $70.43 million and approximately $12.92 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strong has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

