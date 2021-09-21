Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg Sells 485,109 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 485,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $32,900,092.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 400,810 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $25,844,228.80.

On Friday, September 10th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 225,267 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $14,376,539.94.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 750,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $49,447,500.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 257,033 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $16,884,497.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $69.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 287.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after buying an additional 6,506,257 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,109,000 after purchasing an additional 990,510 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,250,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,773,000 after buying an additional 63,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

