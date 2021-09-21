Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INN. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $982.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,743,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,583,000 after buying an additional 133,745 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 547,859 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 313,574 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,760,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,752,000 after acquiring an additional 715,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,681,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,249,000 after acquiring an additional 252,156 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

