SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Short Interest Down 19.9% in August

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SunOpta by 49.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 21,042 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter valued at $2,631,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 204.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 858,279 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

STKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. SunOpta has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $17.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $932.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.44.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

