Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.29.

Sunrun stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $881,852.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $34,895.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,477 shares of company stock worth $7,542,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

