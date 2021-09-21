sUSD (SUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $180.96 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. sUSD has a total market cap of $180.96 million and $52.93 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002388 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00124200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00012778 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00044009 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 180,012,600 coins. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.