Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 110,400 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

