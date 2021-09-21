Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 103,208 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 10.4% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 300,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after buying an additional 28,182 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 9.5% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 9.0% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 25,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $72.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $133.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

