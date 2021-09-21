Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $5.06 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.09.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.