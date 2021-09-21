Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $5.20 Million Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,993 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.3% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,681,000 after purchasing an additional 274,186 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,474,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,768,000 after purchasing an additional 115,585 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 184.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 422.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,633,000 after purchasing an additional 489,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

