Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 1,404 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $128.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $132.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.85.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PZZA. BTIG Research increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.