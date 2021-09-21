Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Trims Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.08% of BWX Technologies worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 808.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Shares of BWXT opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $68.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average is $61.05.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,895.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $436,663 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.