suterusu 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $178,622.00 (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $16.55 million and approximately $178,622.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, suterusu has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00055076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00130371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00012622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00045215 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

