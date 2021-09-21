SVB Leerink Comments on AstraZeneca PLC’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for AstraZeneca in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn $4.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.42. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

AZN opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $181.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,945 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,947,000 after acquiring an additional 441,805 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,324 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

