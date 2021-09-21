SVB Leerink Comments on Pfizer Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pfizer in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

NYSE PFE opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $247.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 88,276 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 7.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

