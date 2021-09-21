Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:BIOVF remained flat at $$28.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $381.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

