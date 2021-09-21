Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of NMI worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NMI by 1,657.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 43.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

