Swiss National Bank Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AKR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

NYSE AKR opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

