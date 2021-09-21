Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,200 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 143,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,933,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $615.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.88.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTGX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

