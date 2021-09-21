Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 53,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 46,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $109,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,477 shares of company stock worth $1,379,514 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $45.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.41.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

