Swiss National Bank Sells 2,100 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Zuora worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $157,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,573.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,015.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,478.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,499. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

