Swiss National Bank Sells 3,200 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Xencor were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XNCR. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 7.8% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,007,000 after purchasing an additional 353,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,389,000 after purchasing an additional 277,940 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,678,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 1,130.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 160,542 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Xencor by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 71,942 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.41 and a beta of 0.69. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

