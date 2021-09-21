Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

SSREF has been the subject of several research reports. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

SSREF stock remained flat at $$88.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 85 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.04. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $68.72 and a 1 year high of $101.64.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

