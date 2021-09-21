Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Commerzbank downgraded Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 103,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,044. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

