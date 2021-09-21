Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CEO Briggs Morrison Sells 70,262 Shares

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,410,158.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, September 20th, Briggs Morrison sold 50 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,000.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 420,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,533. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

