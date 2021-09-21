Synthetix (SNX) Price Hits $10.82 on Major Exchanges

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.82 or 0.00025325 BTC on exchanges. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $224.53 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nano Dogecoin (INDC) traded 1,201,023,113,207.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00044712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00055240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00131786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012141 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Buying and Selling Synthetix

