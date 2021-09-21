Syscoin (SYS) Achieves Market Cap of $155.25 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 20% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $155.25 million and approximately $11.62 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.87 or 0.00369976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 619,452,510 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.