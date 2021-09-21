T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.74.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $1,191,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $296,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,891,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,959,000 after acquiring an additional 60,510 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 37.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.63. 7,902,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.35. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $156.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.