Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 109.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,009 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 177.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 727.0% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 502.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 49,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.40. 32,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,305,277. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $76.17 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $598.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.74 and its 200-day moving average is $117.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 46.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

