Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $870.23 Million

Brokerages expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to post $870.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $935.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $822.87 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $957.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.74.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.83. 26,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,878. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $147.12 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

