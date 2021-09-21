Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TLIS opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. Talis Biomedical has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($1.60). On average, research analysts anticipate that Talis Biomedical will post -9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $97,337,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $19,930,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $14,153,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $13,236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $9,283,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.