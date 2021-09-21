Tatro Capital LLC Acquires 167 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises about 1.2% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

VPU stock opened at $144.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.81. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $123.34 and a one year high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

