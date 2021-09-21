Tatro Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,351 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

