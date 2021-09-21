Tatro Capital LLC Has $481,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.41. The company has a market cap of $434.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

