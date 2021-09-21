Tatro Capital LLC Invests $246,000 in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The ExOne by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after buying an additional 311,213 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The ExOne by 12.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,676,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,948,000 after acquiring an additional 301,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 756.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 279,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after buying an additional 211,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The ExOne by 689.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 183,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XONE opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.38. The ExOne Company has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The ExOne Company will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XONE shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

