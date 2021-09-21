Taylor Wealth Management Partners Has $14.84 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 5.2% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in PayPal were worth $14,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.34. 169,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,538,861. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.52 and its 200-day moving average is $269.91. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.08 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $317.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

