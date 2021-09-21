TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TCVA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,358. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88. TCV Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Get TCV Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,982,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,470,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,253,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,211,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for TCV Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCV Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.