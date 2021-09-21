Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Get UWM alerts:

Shares of UWMC opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UWMC. Wedbush cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.